Head-To-Head Analysis: Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) vs. Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Proliance International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.30 billion 0.62 $90.89 million $2.96 12.63 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

75.1% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proliance International has a beta of 4.96, suggesting that its share price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 4.81% 13.76% 6.56% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard Motor Products and Proliance International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.74%.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Proliance International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. This segment offers its products under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, SMP Blue Streak Canada, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands. Its Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, ACI, Hayden, Factory Air, and Maxair brands. Its products include air conditioning compressors and repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, actuators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company serves primarily automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico, and other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

