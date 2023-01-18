Head-To-Head Contrast: Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA) versus Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) and Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -2,839.84% -74.11% -72.45% Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -0.41%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $250,000.00 66.18 -$7.27 million ($1.25) -2.22 Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.69 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lexaria Bioscience and Khosla Ventures Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Khosla Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Khosla Ventures Acquisition beats Lexaria Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS. It operates through the following segments: IP Licensing, B2B Product, and Corporate. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

