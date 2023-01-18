Head-To-Head Contrast: Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) & Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy 22.67% -22.30% -13.07% Touchpoint Group -20,935.30% N/A -295.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Touchpoint Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 2.54 $2.97 million N/A N/A Touchpoint Group $90,000.00 0.00 -$5.20 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Pineapple Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pineapple Energy and Touchpoint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 134.31%.

Volatility & Risk

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Touchpoint Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and related benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Miami, Florida.

