Head to Head Survey: Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) vs. ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Symbotic and ESAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million 12.71 -$79.00 million ($10.62) -1.28 ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symbotic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

57.8% of Symbotic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Symbotic and ESAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 ESAB 0 1 3 0 2.75

Symbotic currently has a consensus target price of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 35.32%. ESAB has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.06%. Given Symbotic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Symbotic is more favorable than ESAB.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -10.08% -289.05% -17.24% ESAB N/A N/A N/A

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

