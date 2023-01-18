Head-To-Head Survey: The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) versus Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Rating) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The American Energy Group and Southwestern Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwestern Energy 0 6 11 0 2.65

Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $10.03, suggesting a potential upside of 66.94%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The American Energy Group and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Southwestern Energy 8.98% 122.25% 12.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The American Energy Group and Southwestern Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 1.00 -$25.00 million $1.36 4.42

The American Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southwestern Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats The American Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

