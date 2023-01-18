HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 13th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.8 %

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €78.60 ($85.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.65. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €51.82 ($56.33) and a fifty-two week high of €82.55 ($89.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

