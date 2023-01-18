Hemington Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $465.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.