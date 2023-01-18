Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $24.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 3.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 795,307 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 178.5% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

