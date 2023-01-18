Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $168.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $5,279,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,691,238.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares in the company, valued at $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $5,279,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,923 shares of company stock worth $23,853,997. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Herc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Herc by 46.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

