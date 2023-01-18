Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $863,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $374.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $335.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.