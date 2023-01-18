Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Hologic worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 431,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.