Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,807 shares of company stock worth $3,670,979. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

