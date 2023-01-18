Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

Shares of Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $14.35. Hong Kong Technology Venture shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 100 shares.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54.
About Hong Kong Technology Venture
Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.
