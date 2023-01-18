Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $96.59 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

