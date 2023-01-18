Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $41.02.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

