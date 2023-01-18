Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $92,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

