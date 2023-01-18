Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.86% of Hub Group worth $92,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.95. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

