Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €59.44 ($64.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €53.59 and a 200-day moving average of €52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 12 month high of €59.12 ($64.26).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

