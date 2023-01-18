Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.22) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €59.44 ($64.61) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 52 week high of €59.12 ($64.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.