Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,482,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,459,000 after buying an additional 2,704,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

