Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $30.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,161 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $27,585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntsman by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,125,000 after buying an additional 781,733 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 772,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

