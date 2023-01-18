iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.76. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1,191 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 38.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 358,731 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

