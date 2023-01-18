iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.76. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1,191 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.
iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 38.77%.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.
