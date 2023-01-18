Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.