Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $77.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

A number of research firms have commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3226 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

