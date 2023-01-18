Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,958.00

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,958 ($23.89) and last traded at GBX 1,944 ($23.72), with a volume of 9201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,944 ($23.72).

Indivior Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,782.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,017.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,900.00.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.