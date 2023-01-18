Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of Ingredion worth $89,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ingredion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

