InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IHT opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.16.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

