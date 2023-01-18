Insider Selling: Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Senior Officer Sells 56,900 Shares of Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 56,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$129,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,461,024.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$2.44 on Wednesday. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.14 and a 1 year high of C$3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$397.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

