Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.55.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,857 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $51,768.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $875,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after buying an additional 624,300 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,770,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,258,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 455,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

