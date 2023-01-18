Inspirato (ISPO) vs. The Competition Head to Head Review

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inspirato to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspirato and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Inspirato currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 220.95%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.21%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Inspirato has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.19 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.27

Inspirato’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspirato rivals beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

