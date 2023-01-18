InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,733.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,733.33 ($69.96).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($67.36) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.89) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,460 ($66.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,814.43. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,174 ($50.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,496 ($67.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,871.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,744.69.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

