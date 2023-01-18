International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives $318.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of International Distributions Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.71) to GBX 144 ($1.76) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 240 ($2.93) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

International Distributions Services Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $5.54 on Friday. International Distributions Services has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

