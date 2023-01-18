Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Shares of ISRG opened at $261.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.97 and its 200 day moving average is $232.47. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,152,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.