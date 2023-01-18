Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 898 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after buying an additional 157,736 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 12.0% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,494,000 after buying an additional 342,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OneSpan by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 7.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,492,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.
OneSpan Trading Up 5.2 %
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
