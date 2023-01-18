iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 512,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,185,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

