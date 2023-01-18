iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

