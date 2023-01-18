iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.06. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.

