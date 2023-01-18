iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.06. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.