Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after buying an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,052,000 after buying an additional 50,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

