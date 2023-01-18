Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$35.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$31.62 and a one year high of C$38.84.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.