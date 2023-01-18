Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 365.6% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS JAPSY opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

