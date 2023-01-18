Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JCYGY opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $51.72.
