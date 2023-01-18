Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCYGY opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

