Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $4.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.47. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

