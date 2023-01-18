Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primo Water in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Primo Water’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.38 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

Primo Water Trading Down 1.4 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PRMW stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 1.08. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 51.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 146,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 49,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 194.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 35.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 55.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primo Water

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.37%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

