Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Beyond Meat, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond Meat in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.85) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.07). The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($5.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

BYND has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $68.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $90,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $90,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also

