Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WestRock’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

NYSE WRK opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in WestRock by 8.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in WestRock by 278.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 70,077 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of WestRock by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

