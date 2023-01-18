Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 44,161 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.9 %

LW stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

