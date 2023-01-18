Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,318 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $16,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.