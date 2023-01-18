Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

BCE Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. BCE’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

