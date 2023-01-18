Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,842 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Wintrust Financial worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Stephens lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

