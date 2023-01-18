Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,732,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,876,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 440,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $284,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.